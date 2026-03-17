Alula 2026: Masterpieces From The Centre Pompidou In Dialogue With The Desert In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - USA Art News) “Arduna. Our Land” is offering visitors to AlUla an early look at a museum that does not yet officially exist. Staged inside the prefiguration galleries of AlUla's future Museum of Contemporary Art, the exhibition brings together more than 80 modern and contemporary works, including major loans from the Musée National d'Art Moderne – Centre Pompidou, and places them in dialogue with Saudi and regional art around a single, expansive subject: how we picture, claim, and remember land.

Co-organized by the future AlUla Contemporary Art Museum and the Centre Pompidou,“Arduna” is presented as part of the fifth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival and runs through April 15, 2026. The show is ticketed and installed within AlUla's new Arts District, where the museum's temporary spaces are being used to sketch the curatorial identity of the institution ahead of its anticipated opening in 2027–2028.

The exhibition's premise is straightforward but ambitious.“Arduna” - translated as“our land” - frames landscape not as a neutral backdrop, but as a contested and emotionally charged terrain shaped by memory, movement, and human impact. Across painting, sculpture, installation, video, photography, and works on paper, the selection traces how artists from the 20th century to the present have represented nature and territory, and how those representations shift when European avant-gardes are set against practices rooted in the lived realities of the desert, the oasis, and migration.

Among the most visible signals of the partnership are the Centre Pompidou loans. The official announcement cites works by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky (1866–1944) and Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881–1973), positioned as touchstones for the avant-garde's rethinking of space, form, and the natural world. Additional works from the Musée National d'Art Moderne - not all individually enumerated - were selected to“resonate with the landscapes of AlUla,” ranging from abstract evocations of the earth to geometric compositions that recall topography, as well as conceptual approaches that reflect on resources and the imprint of human activity.

Those international anchors are counterweighted by works from the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) collection and by Saudi and Middle Eastern artists, whose perspectives are shaped by the region's specific geographies and histories. In the exhibition's stated curatorial logic, the encounter is meant to do more than illustrate a theme: it aims to rebalance narratives by allowing canonical Western modernism to be read alongside contemporary voices from the MENA region, with AlUla's oasis and archaeological setting functioning as more than a picturesque context.

“Arduna” also marks a strategic milestone in cultural diplomacy and institution-building. The exhibition sits within a wide-ranging partnership signed in 2023 between the RCU and the Centre Pompidou to develop a future contemporary art museum in AlUla. Facilitated by the French Agency for the Development of AlUla (AFALULA), the agreement encompasses collection exchanges, scientific expertise, staff training, and co-organized exhibitions - a framework intended to position AlUla as an international cultural hub and an open-air“living museum.”

As one of the first public outcomes of that collaboration,“Arduna. Our Land” functions as both exhibition and preview: a test of how global modernism and regional contemporary practice might be braided into a long-term program, and how a museum-to-come can begin to define itself through the language of landscape, territory, and place.