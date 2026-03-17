The New York Times“10-Minute Challenge”: How A Simple 10-Minute Exercise Transforms The Way We Look At Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) The New York Times'“10-Minute Challenge” Turns Looking at Art Into a Digital Ritual

What happens when a news site asks you to do the one thing the internet rarely rewards: stay still. With its“10-Minute Challenge,” The New York Times has built a recurring interactive series that invites readers to spend 10 uninterrupted minutes with a single work of art, using a minimalist interface and an ultra–high-definition image that nearly takes over the screen.

Developed by the Times's graphics desk and the Upshot team, the project has become a regular feature at the intersection of art mediation, the psychology of attention, and digital journalism. It functions simultaneously as an exercise in focus, a teaching tool, and a small ritual of contemplation, with strong public participation and resources designed for educators.

A minimalist structure designed for sustained attention

The format is intentionally spare. Each installment presents one painting and asks viewers to remain with it for a full 10 minutes, without switching tabs or drifting to other content. Readers are encouraged to silence notifications, put down their phones, and simply look.

In its earliest iterations, the experience included a visible countdown timer. But after feedback from users who found the clock distracting, the Times adjusted the design: the timer is now hidden behind a small icon that must be hovered over to reveal the remaining time. The change keeps the image dominant and reduces the sense of being“watched” by the clock, reinforcing the series' core premise: attention as a choice.

From classroom“slow looking” to mainstream digital culture

The idea grew out of a pedagogical model the Times team encountered in academia. Journalists learned of a Harvard art history professor who asked students to spend three hours in front of a single artwork in order to learn how to“really look.” The Times translated that ethos of slowness into a format calibrated to contemporary reading habits and the constraints of online attention.

The first installment, published in the Upshot section, framed the experiment as a direct question:“Can you spend 10 minutes with one painting?” In a media environment built around speed and constant refresh, the challenge positioned duration itself as the point.

A monthly cadence, a newsletter audience, and a wide range of works

Each episode centers on one painting, paired with a brief introduction that provides context for the work and explains the logic of the exercise. New installments typically appear about once a month. While the content remains accessible on the Times site, the series has also developed a dedicated following through a monthly newsletter that delivers each new challenge directly to subscribers.

The selection of artworks moves between the familiar and the unexpected. Some installments feature widely recognized masterpieces, including“The Starry Night” by Dutch artist Vincent VAN GOGH (1853–1890) and“Hunters in the Snow” by Flemish painter Pieter I BRUEGHEL (c.1525–c.1569). Others spotlight less commonly circulated images, such as an Indian painting from the early 19th century or a bouquet of flowers by Dutch artist Margareta HAVERMAN (c.1700–c.1795).

In an era when images are consumed in fractions of a second, the“10-Minute Challenge” proposes a different kind of encounter: not the quick hit of recognition, but the slower accumulation of detail, mood, and meaning that only arrives when you give a work time to unfold.