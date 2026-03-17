Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Completes Participation In U.S. Army Tic 2.0 Autonomous Breach Event

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced it has completed participation in the U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event, where its patented AI tools were deployed in real-world operational environments by soldiers and command personnel during a two-week exercise at Fort Hood, Texas. The company's SPOTD platform and NODE system were used to identify threats, generate terrain models, and support mission planning, with the performance driving expanded pipeline opportunities and new capability requests from Army personnel.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .

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