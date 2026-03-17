MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Online dating company Bumble is introducing a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to improve how people connect on the platform. The company hopes this new feature will help users find more meaningful matches and create better conversations.

With Bee and the broader Bumble 2.0 update, the company hopes artificial intelligence can help bring a more thoughtful and authentic approach to online dating. Analysts are waiting to see how other players like Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) in the online dating space respond to the growing frustration with...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.