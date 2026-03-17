Tinygemsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Files 2025 Form 10-K And Provides Operational Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, alongside a shareholder update highlighting operational, clinical and financial progress. The company reported key 2025 milestones including restored NYSE American compliance, a $16.5 million capital raise, U.S.-based drug manufacturing transition and advancement of its ONP-002 program, while outlining early 2026 progress toward Phase IIa trial initiation in Australia and strategic priorities focused on patient enrollment, U.S. regulatory advancement and expansion of its CNS pipeline.

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About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company is working on advancing its lead candidate, ONP-002, as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is working on commencing clinical trials in Australia for ONP-002, with U.S. Phase 2b trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit oragenics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

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