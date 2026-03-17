New Agitator Platform From Alfa Laval: A Milestone Breakthrough In Effortless Mixing In Hygienic Production

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS. Delivering massive energy savings, easy maintenance – and prepared for industrial connectivity, the new EnSaLineTM agitators from Alfa Laval set a new standard for exceptional agitator performance.

Kolding, Denmark, March 2026

For decades, agitation has been known as an energy-intensive and maintenance-heavy processes in hygienic production. The new EnSaLine agitator platform from Alfa Laval is about to change that, allowing food, dairy, beverage, pharmaceutical and home & personal care manufacturers to save time and operating costs from day one. “The current fleet of hygienic agitators is ageing in many industries, and we wanted to offer a truly new and ground-breaking design that answers the need for effortless and efficient operation and maintenance”, says Christian Jørgensen, Global Portfolio Manager, Mixing, at Alfa Laval.“By listening to feedback from our customers we rethought agitator design from the ground up and created the new EnSaLine range that sets a new and future-proof benchmark in hygienic production, maintaining high efficiency, while adding new benefits.”



30 minutes service time – safe and easy

Fast and safe maintenance were focal points in the new agitator design.“Difficult and time-consuming maintenance procedures with heavy lifting and safety concerns were common issues in the customer feedback we received. Therefore, we designed EnSaLine agitators for effortless maintenance that can be carried out by one technician in less than 30 minutes. There is no longer any need to enter the tank, which greatly improves safety during maintenance”, said Christian Jørgensen.

He explains that all EnSaLine seals and bearings are contained in one, replaceable cartridge to enable safe and easy maintenance. In addition, the unique EnSaLine shaft seal assembly reduces complexity and requires a minimal number of spare parts. Several of the innovative maintenance solutions have achieved patent protection.



Energy savings of up to 80%



The EnSaLine agitators feature the unique EnSaFoil impellers that deliver higher efficiency than comparable technologies. The exceptional efficiency cuts mixing time and reduces energy consumption by up to 80%, increasing productivity and providing a typical pay-back time of less than two years.

The EnSaFoil impeller design ensures gentle product treatment for high product quality and high yield. Inside the tank, the fully flushable design and the seal housing offer excellent cleanability and raise the bar for hygienic processing and product safety.



Future-proof connectivity

The new range of EnSaLine agitators offers connectivity functionality for predictive maintenance. Sensors continuously monitor operating conditions to help avoid unplanned downtime, optimize service intervals and ultimately extend service life of equipment.



Designed for fast configuration and installation

The EnSaLine platform is designed for simplified configuration and fast installation. The new design allows for competitive pricing, while high daily efficiency and easy maintenance lower operating costs. EnSaLine S Side Mounted agitator and EnSaLine B Bottom Mounted agitator are available now.

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Facts about new Alfa Laval EnSaLine agitators

EnSaLine agitators are 3A certified, and all non-metallic parts are fully FDA-compliant No mounting flange allows for highly hygienic design All seals and bearings are contained in one replaceable cartridge Cleaning in place can be performed while the agitator is running Easy access to drive unit for fast and easy maintenance Tailormade service-tools prepacked in one suitcase Easy application-based configurator tool New innovative design with less complexity and affordable pricing Comes with Clariot VX sensor, prepared for predictive maintenance



For more information, please contact:

Christian Jørgensen

Global Portfolio Manager

E-mail: ...



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Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.