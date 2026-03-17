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HH The Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome King Of Jordan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan upon his arrival, along with the accompanying delegation, at Doha International Airport on Tuesday on a working visit to the country Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi was also present.
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