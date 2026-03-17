Rain, Flash Floods Forecast In Several Provinces
In a post on X, the ministry said that from Wednesday to Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall-accompanied by the risk of flash floods-is expected in the Harirod-Murghab, Helmand, northern and Kabul river basins, as well as in adjacent floodplains.
The ministry also forecast rising water levels and potential flash floods in rivers across Ghor, Faryab, Zabul, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Sar-i-Pul, Balkh, Samangan, Panjshir, Parwan, Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan, along with other flood-prone areas.
Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid riverbanks during periods of flooding or high water levels and to promptly inform authorities of any rising waters or downstream flooding to help prevent casualties.
hz/sa
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