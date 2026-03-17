Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rain, Flash Floods Forecast In Several Provinces

Rain, Flash Floods Forecast In Several Provinces


2026-03-17 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) has alerted of possible rainfall and flash floods in several provinces over the next three days.

In a post on X, the ministry said that from Wednesday to Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall-accompanied by the risk of flash floods-is expected in the Harirod-Murghab, Helmand, northern and Kabul river basins, as well as in adjacent floodplains.

The ministry also forecast rising water levels and potential flash floods in rivers across Ghor, Faryab, Zabul, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Sar-i-Pul, Balkh, Samangan, Panjshir, Parwan, Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan, along with other flood-prone areas.

Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid riverbanks during periods of flooding or high water levels and to promptly inform authorities of any rising waters or downstream flooding to help prevent casualties.

hz/sa

MENAFN17032026000174011037ID1110873648



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search