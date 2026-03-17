DJ Nu-Mark Of Jurassic 5 To Join Trombone Shorty At Bridges Auditorium

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed producer, turntablist and Jurassic 5 member DJ Nu-Mark will be part of the lineup when Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue take the stage at Bridges Auditorium on March 21, bringing an additional layer of energy to an already electrifying night of live music.

A Los Angeles native widely regarded as one of hip-hop's most inventive DJs, Nu-Mark has built a global reputation through his work as a producer, performer and collaborator. As a member of the legendary group Jurassic 5, he has continually pushed the boundaries of making music, showcasing an expansive musical style that spans rare vinyl discoveries, creative multi-track edits and unique instrument choice. In fact, late night talk show host and producer James Corden enlisted Nu-Mark to DJ in-house for the hit TV show Drop the Mic.

Over the course of his career, Nu-Mark has collaborated with artists ranging from Aloe Blacc and MF Doom to Bumpy Knuckles, while also releasing acclaimed solo projects like Broken Sunlight and Run for Cover.

His work has reached audiences worldwide through major festival appearances at events like Glastonbury and Coachella, as well as film, television and documentary projects that highlight his distinctive sound and approach to music.

“DJ Nu-Mark is one of those artists who brings a unique musical perspective to every performance,” said Matt Pavey, Director of Programming for Bridges Auditorium.“His deep roots in hip-hop culture make him the perfect addition to a night that's all about musicianship and energy.”

His addition to the March 21 performance complements Trombone Shorty's high-energy blend of New Orleans funk, jazz and rock, creating a dynamic evening that celebrates musical innovation across genres.

Bridges Auditorium offers free parking, reasonable concession pricing and outstanding customer service. Tickets are on sale now at pomona/bridges.

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About Bridges Auditorium

For more than 93 years the Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, California, has welcomed audiences to its stunning 2,400-seat venue – a stage that has hosted some of the most celebrated performers of their time, including Taylor Swift, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, John Legend, and more. A true landmark of artistry and community spirit, Bridges Auditorium remains a setting where audiences experience the very best in music, theatre, and live performance.

For more information and a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit pomona/bridges or follow the venue @bridgesauditorium.