Assam: Railway Advances Furkating-New Tinsukia Doubling Project To Boost Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) The newly launched Furkating-New Tinsukia railway doubling project is set to significantly enhance rail capacity, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen connectivity across eastern Assam and adjoining regions, officials said on Tuesday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, stated that the project spans 194 km and is estimated to cost approximately Rs 3,634 crore.

He added that the work is being executed in a planned and phased manner to boost connectivity across Upper Assam and neighbouring areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on March 13. The Furkating-New Tinsukia section is a vital rail link under NFR, catering to both passenger and freight traffic.

Sharma said that doubling this route will help decongest the existing single line, ensuring faster, smoother, and more reliable train operations. The project is expected to benefit long-distance and intercity services while supporting regional economic growth. Work on this section is currently underway.

Meanwhile, progress is also being made on the Lumding–Furkating Double Line Project. Spanning around 140 km, this section is another key rail corridor under NFR.

Sanctioned during 2024-25 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,123.70 crore, the project aims to ease congestion on one of the busiest single-line routes in the region.

Upon completion, it will significantly improve train operations, reduce delays, and facilitate seamless movement of both passenger and freight traffic, the CPRO said.

The projects are being executed in multiple phases, with a target completion date of January 2028.

Key milestones include phased commissioning starting from May 2026, covering important stretches such as Naojan–Sarupathar, Dhansiri-Rangapahar, and Dimapur connectivity sections.

The initiative involves the construction of 19 major bridges, 161 minor bridges, and upgrades across 20 railway stations, highlighting the scale and complexity of the undertaking.

Northeast Frontier Railway reaffirmed its commitment to the timely completion of these strategic projects, which align with Indian Railways' vision of modernising infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the Northeast region, Sharma stated.