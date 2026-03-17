Joveo Launches AI Interviewer To Help Recruiting Teams Manage Record Applicant Volumes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, today announced the launch of AI Interviewer, designed to help employers, staffing firms, and RPOs evaluate every candidate at scale 24/7, while enhancing quality-of hire, speed-to-hire, fairness, and consistency.

As applicant volume continues to rise, recruiting teams face increasing pressure to move quickly without compromising quality or fairness. Traditional screening methods like manual phone screens and inconsistent interview processes limit capacity and create variability in how candidates are assessed.

Joveo's AI Interviewer addresses this challenge by using multimodal AI to conduct automated, structured, and on-demand interviews across the web, phone, and WhatsApp. These interviews can be conducted immediately after job seekers apply, or scheduled on-demand. The system asks role-specific questions, dynamically probes responses, and evaluates each applicant against configurable and transparent scoring rubrics. Interview summaries, transcripts, scores, and hiring recommendations are written directly into the organization's ATS, giving hiring teams standardized, real-time visibility into candidate performance.

“Our Category Compass research on AI Interviewers shows that while recruiting teams are drowning in volume, they are starving for signal, especially in early-stage interviews, where inconsistency is still the norm," said Kyle Lagunas, Founder and Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co. "Joveo's AI interviewer is a prime example of how these solutions introduce much-needed structure at the top of the funnel, helping teams assess candidates more consistently, surface real signals, and make better, more defensible decisions at scale."

Unlike resume-based filtering or unstructured phone screens, Joveo's AI Interviewer prioritizes structured, conversational evaluation. Candidates complete interviews on their own time, supported by natural, human-like interactions and adaptive probing, while built-in guardrails ensure professional, consistent conversations.

Key capabilities include:



24/7 on-demand AI interviews across the web, phone, and WhatsApp



Natural, human-like conversations with intelligent turn detection, interruption handling, and built-in guardrails



Adaptive questioning with clarifications, intelligent probing, and real-time responses to candidate questions



Rubric-based, explainable scoring to support fair and consistent hiring decisions across roles, teams, and regions



Automated summaries, transcripts, scores, and actionable hiring recommendations



Seamless ATS write-back and automated workflows for streamlined candidate progression



Structured, role-based interview design with AI-generated questions, ATS imports, and centralized evaluation logic



Easy, instant setup and branding, including customizable avatars, voice, AI-driven knowledge base creation, and live interview simulation

Interview analytics with visibility into completion, engagement, and candidate performance



“Application volume has outpaced interview capacity, and recruiters are drowning,” said Kshitij (KJ) Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo.“Our AI Interviewer ensures every applicant is evaluated consistently and objectively, so teams can hire at scale without sacrificing fairness or quality.”

With AI interviewer, organizations can enhance quality-of-hire, accelerate screening and time-to-hire, improve candidate experience, and strengthen equity and consistency in hiring.

Learn more about Joveo's AI Interviewer here.

For more information about Joveo's platform and solutions, visit .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world's largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo's AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo's award-winning platform and solutions, visit .

Media Contact

Heather van Werkhooven

Sr. Director, Content and Thought Leadership, Joveo

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