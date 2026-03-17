Computer Coach Launches AI Workforce Training Center To Prepare Professionals For The Future Of Work

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Computer Coach, a leader in professional technology training for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of its new AI Workforce Training Center, designed to help professionals, businesses, and workforce development organizations build practical artificial intelligence skills for today's evolving workplace.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, the demand for workers who understand how to use AI tools is growing rapidly. The AI Workforce Training Center addresses this need by providing structured, instructor-led training programs focused on real-world applications rather than theory alone.

The new training center offers a range of programs tailored to different audiences, including the AI Certified Power User, AI Business Productivity Specialist, AI Career Transition Program, and AI for IT Professionals. These programs are designed to help individuals improve productivity, automate tasks, analyze information more effectively, and apply AI tools in both business and technical environments.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how work gets done across every industry,” said Suzanne Ricci, CEO of Computer Coach.“Our goal is to help professionals and organizations move beyond the hype and learn how to use AI in practical ways that improve performance, productivity, and career opportunities.”

In addition to individual training programs, Computer Coach is expanding its partnerships with businesses, government agencies, and workforce development organizations. The AI Workforce Training Center provides customized training solutions that support employee upskilling, career transition programs, and workforce development initiatives.

The training programs are delivered through instructor-led formats, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience with AI tools while receiving guidance from experienced trainers. This approach ensures that learners not only understand artificial intelligence concepts but can also apply them immediately in real workplace settings.

With the launch of the AI Workforce Training Center, Computer Coach is positioning itself as a regional leader in workforce-focused AI training, helping bridge the gap between emerging technology and practical job skills.

Professionals, businesses, and workforce organizations interested in learning more about AI training programs can visit

Computer Coach online or contact Computer Coach directly to explore training options and partnership opportunities.