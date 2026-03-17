Annual General Meeting Of Jyske Bank A/S On 17 March 2026
| Electoral Region North:
Bent Larsen, Nørresundby
Henrik Højmark Hansen, Hjørring
Jan Nygaard, Aalborg
Rasmus Norup, Sunds
Stiven Larsen, Aalborg
| Electoral Region South:
Christina Nyhus Hansen, Aarhus C
Lisbeth Holm, Vejle
Marianne Vindum Kolenda,
Hellerup
| Electoral Region East:
Christian Risom, Ringsted
Frank Kruse, Kgs. Lyngby
Glenn Söderholm, Vejbystrand
(Sweden)
Mie Asp Christophersen, Kastrup
Morten Gustafson, Skovlunde
The 56 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.
The two Supervisory Board members, Lisbeth Holm and Glenn Söderholm, were both re-elected (item g.2 of the agenda).
In addition, EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected under item h.1 of the agenda as well as re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab under item h.2 of the agenda.
At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Kurt Bligaard Pedersen and Rina Asmussen were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Anker Laden-Andersen as its deputy chairman
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment
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Annual General Meeting 2026.03.17
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