Annual General Meeting Of Jyske Bank A/S On 17 March 2026

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. item c (remuneration report) and item d (remuneration to the Shareholders' Representatives and the Supervisory Board) were both adopted.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire own shares (item e of the agenda) was adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items f.1-f.2 of the agenda (motions of amendments to the Articles of Association) were both adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an Extraordinary General Meeting is hereby called for the purpose of final adoption of the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank's website.

Elected as new Shareholders' Representatives (item g.1 of the agenda):