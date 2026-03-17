Permutable AI Launches Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices As Market Volatility Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New dataset converts millions of global financial narratives into structured asset sentiment indices for commodities, metals, energy and FX markets.

London, UK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market intelligence provider Permutable AI today announced the launch of its Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices, a new dataset designed to convert millions of global narratives into structured insight for institutional investors and market participants navigating increasingly volatile global markets.

The asset sentiment indices analyse global financial reporting to help institutions monitor how evolving narratives may influence market dynamics across commodities, metals, energy and G10 currency markets.

The launch comes as markets experience heightened volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, shifting policy expectations and supply chain disruptions. Across macro assets, price formation has accelerated, with developments around conflict escalation, central bank communication and production risks now moving markets in hours rather than weeks. At the same time, millions of headlines across jurisdictions and languages compete for the attention of traders and analysts attempting to interpret rapidly evolving events.

Permutable 's Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices transform this growing information flow into structured signals designed to help institutional investors monitor the narrative dynamics influencing market sentiment.

From Narrative Noise to Asset Sentiment Indices

Permutable's approach goes beyond traditional news aggregation. The firm analyses a broad set of drivers linked to asset price formation, including:



inventories

refinery capacity

shipping risk

production levels

exchange communication policy rhetoric

These developments are analysed across global media coverage and mapped directly to the associated asset.

Headlines from more than 250,000 sources across 70+ languages are processed in near real time and translated into asset sentiment indices covering front-month contracts across:



Energy markets

Agricultural commodities

Precious metals

Industrial metals G10 foreign exchange markets

Each asset is assigned a sentiment index ranging from -1 to +1, reflecting the estimated directional impact of narrative developments.

The resulting Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices dataset provides a structured view of how global reporting may influence asset markets, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.

Granular Narrative Intelligence for Institutional Research

Unlike generic sentiment indicators, Permutable's asset sentiment indices allow institutions to analyse multiple topic-level signals for each asset.

This enables analysts to separate:



microstructure developments such as refinery outages or shipping delays macro regime shifts such as geopolitical escalation or policy repricing

This structure supports more granular research, monitoring and modelling across commodities and macro assets, particularly as markets respond more rapidly to global events.

Built on 11 Years of Point-in-Time Data

Permutable's Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices dataset spans 11 years of strict point-in-time historical data, ensuring signals reflect the information available to markets at the time.

Models were trained on the first portion of the dataset and evaluated on subsequent out-of-sample periods.

The asset sentiment indices have also been monitored alongside a live internal research strategy over the past 18 months, providing additional observation of how narrative signals behave during real market conditions and periods of heightened volatility.

Capturing Local Narratives Across Global Markets

Permutable's asset sentiment indices incorporate multilingual analysis across global media ecosystems.

Domestic narratives - often overlooked in English-only datasets - can sometimes signal developments earlier in local markets before wider international coverage emerges.

This capability helps institutions monitor how local reporting may propagate through global commodities and macro markets, particularly during fast-moving geopolitical or policy developments.

Transparent Narrative Attribution

Through Permutable's Trading Co-Pilot visualisation platform, users can access the underlying stories and events associated with shifts in sentiment readings.

This look-through transparency enables analysts to explore which narratives may be contributing to movements in the asset sentiment indices.

Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI, commented:

“We built our Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices with an institutional mindset. Our goal is to organise millions of global narratives into structured, measurable insight that helps institutions better understand how information flows may influence markets.

As global narratives accelerate and markets respond faster to events, clarity and context around narrative dynamics are becoming increasingly important for investors.”

Permutable AI's Institutional Asset Sentiment Indices provide institutional investors with a structured way to monitor how global narratives evolve across commodities and macro markets. As geopolitical developments, policy shifts and supply disruptions increasingly shape price formation, the dataset offers a new layer of insight into the information flows influencing market dynamics.

About Permutable AI

Permutable AI is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable's macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable's technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

Press Inquiries

Talya Stone

enquiries [at] permutable



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