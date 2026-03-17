Houston Brokerage Leader Miriam Valencia Moves 50-Agent Brokerage To Exp Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder of Alumbra International partners with global brokerage after $107M production year while continuing MBA studies and preparing for law school

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced real estate leader Miriam Valencia, founder and CEO of Alumbra International, has officially joined eXp Realty, bringing 50 agents with her in a strategic move designed to support the continued growth of her Houston-based and international-growing brokerage.

“Miriam is the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit we champion at eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“With Alumbra, Miriam's already proven she can build something deeply meaningful. By joining forces with our global platform, she's not just preserving that identity, she's supercharging it to create limitless opportunities for her agents and their clients.”

Valencia spent significant time evaluating brokerage models before making the decision.

“I built Alumbra as an independent brokerage and grew a strong brand and culture in Houston,” Valencia said.“At the same time, I started thinking about how to scale bigger without losing what we had built. As a broker I cannot make rash decisions because it affects a lot of people,” she said.“I spent time looking at different brokerage models and asking myself what would make the most sense long term. I wanted something that allowed us to grow bigger while still protecting the culture we built at Alumbra.”

Introduced to the eXp model by Thao Nguyen, Valencia saw an opportunity to expand while maintaining the identity of the company she built.

“eXp allowed us to keep our identity while plugging into a larger platform,” Valencia said.“Once I understood how eXp works and how we could continue operating as Alumbra within it, the decision started making more sense.”

In addition to leading a growing brokerage, Valencia balances multiple roles outside of real estate. She is currently pursuing her MBA, preparing to be an attorney, and raising a family.

Valencia's leadership philosophy also extends beyond real estate. Through Heart and Hope, Alumbra International's community outreach initiative, Valencia and her team organize volunteer work, donation drives, and community support efforts throughout Houston.

Valencia has received several industry recognitions for her work and leadership, including:

HAR 20 Under 40 - 2024

Houston Agent Magazine Who's Who - 2024

Texas Agent to Watch - 2024

NAHREP InfluenceHer of the Year - 2023

With Alumbra International now operating within eXp's global network, Valencia and her brokerage plan to continue expanding their reach while maintaining the culture that has defined the brokerage's success.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company's platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

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Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



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