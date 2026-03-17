Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GO) securities between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had“expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) the Company's purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) the Company's Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Grocery Outlet should contact the Firm prior to the May 15, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.