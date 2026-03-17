Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alight, Inc. (ALIT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ALIT) securities between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose facts concerning the true state of Alight's growth potential and financial stability; notably, that Alight was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Alight should contact the Firm prior to the May 15, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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