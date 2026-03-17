Grays LLC Unveils New Website And Streamlined Domain To Enhance HVAC Service Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Las Vegas, Nevada, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grays LLC, a leading heating and cooling service provider in the Las Vegas Valley, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, new corporate logo, and simplified domain name graysllc, replacing the previous The comprehensive digital update represents the company's commitment to improving customer accessibility and service delivery across its full range of residential and commercial HVAC solutions.

The new domain provides customers with a more intuitive web address, while the redesigned website features enhanced navigation and faster loading times. These improvements come as the hvac contractor continues to expand its presence throughout the Las Vegas Valley, serving Enterprise, Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley, and Summerlin South.

"Our reputation in the Las Vegas Valley was built on doing the job right the first time and treating our customers ethically. The move to a faster website, a new logo, and the shorter domain is the next step in making the entire customer experience frictionless. Whether we are handling a major commercial install or a residential repair, we are cutting out the hassle so our customers get straightforward, top-tier HVAC solutions," said Mike Claus, spokesperson for Grays LLC.

The digital transformation comes at a time when Nevada residents increasingly rely on efficient climate control systems to manage extreme desert temperatures. The company's enhanced online presence will support its comprehensive service offerings, which include emergency response, installation, maintenance, and AC repair for all major brands and models of cooling and heating equipment.

The new website design emphasizes the company's focus on energy efficiency and cost-effective solutions. Through comprehensive system diagnostics and preventative maintenance programs, Grays LLC helps residential and commercial customers optimize their climate control systems while reducing utility costs. The company's Annual Home Comfort Plan provides members with expedited service response times and discounted pricing on repairs.

Grays LLC specializes in addressing the unique climate challenges of the Las Vegas Valley, where temperature extremes demand reliable HVAC systems year-round. The company's certified technicians provide diagnostics and heating system repair services for various equipment types, including traditional furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, hydronic systems, and ductless mini-split units.

Beyond standard HVAC services, Grays LLC addresses indoor air quality concerns through advanced filtration systems and ventilation improvements. The company's technicians hold proper HVAC certification and licensing, ensuring all work meets Nevada building codes and safety standards.

The simplified domain and updated digital presence reflect broader improvements in how Grays LLC serves its customers. The company maintains a fleet of fully equipped service vehicles to provide rapid response for emergency situations, while its financing options help customers manage unexpected repair costs or system replacements.





Grays LLC has established itself as a trusted HVAC service provider throughout the Las Vegas Valley since its founding. The locally owned business combines technical expertise with an understanding of regional climate demands to deliver reliable heating and cooling solutions for both residential and commercial properties.

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For more information about Grays LLC, contact the company here:

Grays LLC

Mike Claus

(702) 352-3223

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Grays LLC

3355 Clayton St Ste 13

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

CONTACT: Mike Claus