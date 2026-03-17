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Credit Freedom Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter


2026-03-17 11:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter is investigating a possible cybersecurity incident at Credit Freedom & Restoration (“Credit Freedom”), a credit repair company. Threat actors allegedly infiltrated Credit Freedom's servers and stole the personal and financial information of approximately 30,000 individuals. If you have used Credit Freedom for credit repair services, and want an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

The information potentially impacted in this cybersecurity incident includes:

  • Credit Reports
  • Identification Card (i.e., Driver's License, Passport)
  • Mortgage Documents
  • Other Financial Records

If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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