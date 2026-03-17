Mount Sinai Collaborates With Midstream Health To Use AI-Powered Financial Intelligence To Identify Cost-Saving Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First health system in New York City to use financial action platform that enables AI agents to proactively pinpoint opportunities for strengthening overall financial sustainability

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mount Sinai Health System today announced a collaboration with Midstream Health, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered proactive financial action platform, to implement real-time intelligence that enhances financial operations and improves workflow efficiency, ensuring better services and care for patients.

Mount Sinai will first deploy the AI-driven platform within its supply chain system to prioritize and manage existing opportunities for cost savings efforts across the Health System, such as identifying potentially underreported and missing payments that are expected to result in a fivefold return on investment, resulting in returned money to reinvest in the system's services and infrastructure.

“Mount Sinai purchases and tracks supplies, equipment, and services well in excess of $1 billion a year to provide seamless patient care and advance medicine, research, and education,” said Vincent Tammaro, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.“We recognize the value AI can bring as a supplement to our supply chain team, to ensure the pricing accuracy, efficiency, and value received from our contracting and purchasing processes. Receiving the full contract value of our rebates is an important component of managing supply expenses and mitigating the impact of rising inflation that contributes to health care unaffordability for our patients and communities.”

Midstream is purpose-built to enhance financial operations within large multilayered health care organizations such as the Mount Sinai Health System, which encompasses seven hospitals and more than 400 outpatient practices. The AI-powered platform pulls together fragmented, complex financial and contract data into a single source to create custom-built datasets to fill critical information gaps. After a comprehensive data foundation is established, domain-trained AI agents scan, flag, and prioritize cost-saving and margin opportunities, such as rebate discrepancies, pricing errors, payer underpayments, delayed payments, and denials. Mount Sinai will use the platform to more efficiently and quickly model outcomes, source documents, and continuously monitor and analyze operations strategies.

“Mount Sinai continues to leverage data assets in a more meaningful way to help drive thoughtful insights and better understanding of how we perform operationally, clinically, financially, and in support of our mission to optimize patient care, services, and performance,” said Lisa S. Stump, MS, FASHP, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Venkat Mocherla, Co-founder and President of Midstream Health, said,“We are honored to collaborate with Mount Sinai, an early Midstream adopter and recognized leader in using technology and innovation to transform health care. Focused on rapid value generation, this collaboration is a great example of how agentic AI can go beyond providing insights-accelerating time to savings and advancing financial sustainability to help address the health care affordability crisis.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time-discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients' medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek's®“The World's Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's®“Best Hospitals” and“Best Children's Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report®“Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Midstream Health

Midstream is an AI-powered, proactive financial action platform purpose-built for healthcare. It transforms structured and unstructured data, siloed documents, and external datasets into contract-aware insights while building proprietary datasets to fill the gaps where information is missing or incomplete. Powered by domain-trained AI agents, Midstream continuously identifies margin opportunities across both spend and revenue operations, and prioritizes the actions that will drive the greatest return. From missed rebates and pricing compliance to payer underpayments and policy-driven denials, its AI learns and adapts with every interaction. Backed by a16z and CommonSpirit Ventures, Midstream delivers always-on intelligence, ensuring health systems capture every dollar they deserve.

Learn more at .

Contacts:

Stacy A. Anderson

Mount Sinai Press Office

347-346-3390

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Emily Fox

Midstream Health

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