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Theological Study On The Olivet Discourse Re-Released For Today's Readers


2026-03-17 10:46:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A newly re-released Christian nonfiction book offers a thoughtful, Scripture-centered examination of Jesus' teaching on the end times, providing clarity amid widespread speculation.

Signs of the End: What Jesus Taught His Disciples in the Olivet Discourse by Steve Gill revisits Matthew 24, Mark 13, and Luke 21 with a focus on careful biblical interpretation rather than sensational prediction. Written for pastors, Bible teachers, and serious students of Scripture, the book encourages readers to examine the text closely and thoughtfully.

Originally written during years of teaching and theological study, the book has been reintroduced to readers seeking a grounded approach to eschatology-one rooted in Scripture, historical context, and humility.

Signs of the End is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats through Amazon and major online retailers.

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EIN Presswire

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