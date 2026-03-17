Lawclaw Releases Citadel Protocol, Delivering An Openclaw‐Derived Sovereign AI System For The U.S. Legal Sector

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- LawClaw today announced the Citadel Protocol, a dedicated‐hardware deployment of its legal‐sector artificial intelligence system built on the OpenClaw sovereign compute architecture. The system is designed for firms requiring deterministic data boundaries, on‐premises execution, and AI models that operate without cloud connectivity.

OpenClaw has been widely discussed as a significant shift toward sovereign, locally controlled AI systems. Public commentary has included remarks from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who referred to OpenClaw as“the most important software release probably ever.” LawClaw states that the Citadel Protocol represents the legal industry's implementation of this architectural direction, adapted for litigation, research, and privileged document workflows.

The Citadel Protocol deploys the 2.3‐trillion‐parameter JurisGPT model as a self‐contained intelligence environment. Lawclaw is a dedicated execution environment built to host a model of this scale and to maintain strict locality of computation. According to the company, this configuration eliminates external API dependencies and allows firms to retain full operational control over both the model and the substrate it runs on.

“Small firms have been the prey of high‐cost SaaS vendors for too long,” said Stephen Soos, Founder of LawClaw.“LawClaw is not a generic chatbot that everone uses, it is a Sovereign Intelligence Engine. It is the first zero‐implementation, zero‐token, fully secure hardware‐and‐software stack designed to transform a local office into an AI‐driven operation. When the metal and the intelligence are owned on‐site, the competitive moat belongs to the firm.”

Technical characteristics described by the company include:

Dedicated Intelligence Environment: The system hosts the JurisGPT model in a sealed execution environment designed specifically for large‐scale legal reasoning workloads.

Deterministic Locality: All inference and processing occur within the firm's physical infrastructure, with no outbound data channels or cloud APIs.

Ensemble Reasoning Architecture: JurisGPT uses a four‐layer ensemble called "Mixture of Experts" designed to prioritize verifiable outputs and reduce non‐deterministic behavior.

Pre‐Configured Deployment: The unit is delivered as a fully assembled intelligence system intended for rapid integration into existing LAN environments.

OpenClaw‐Derived Architecture: The Citadel Protocol applies OpenClaw's sovereign compute principles with hardened security to legal workflows, providing a sector‐specific implementation for high‐confidentiality environments.

LawClaw also confirmed that it will continue its policy of issuing a limited number of Sovereign Licenses per U.S. state. According to the company, the licensing structure is intended to maintain competitive differentiation among early adopters of the OpenClaw‐derived system.