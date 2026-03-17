Notice Of The Convening Of An Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of EPSO-G

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the initiative and by decision of the board of the new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania), an ordinary general meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is being convened.

Agenda items:

1. Regarding taking note of the independent auditor's report on the set of consolidated and Company 2025 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G UAB and the consolidated and Company Management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2025;

2. Regarding taking note of the consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G and the Company's management report for 2025;

3. Regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and company's financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2025;

4. Regarding the approval of the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2025;

5. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G;

6. Regarding taking note of the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2025;

7. Regarding taking note of the results of the evaluation of the performance of the collegial bodies of UAB EPSO-G Group for 2025.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.



For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email:...