Azerbaijani, Uzbek Artists Unite For Spring Festivity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Novruz is one of the most ancient and cherished holidays celebrated across a wide region stretching from Central Asia to the Caucasus and the Middle East.

Marking the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature, it symbolizes rebirth, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Novruz brings families and communities together through rituals such as preparing festive dishes, lighting bonfires, and honoring cultural customs that have been passed down through generations.

Celebrating these enduring traditions of unity, a festive concert honoring the Novruz holiday took place in the city of Guliston, Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Tashkent and the Sirdaryo regional government under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The festive concert took place at the Musical Drama Theater located in the city of Guliston, bringing together the leadership of the Sirdaryo region, public representatives, cultural and art figures, students, journalists, as well as our Azerbaijani compatriots living in Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the event, the director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, Akif Marifli, noted that the Novruz holiday is a common cultural heritage and spiritual value of the Turkic world. He said that this ancient holiday embodies not only the arrival of spring, but also the ideas of unity, solidarity and friendship.

The director emphasized that as a result of the policy implemented by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically, and such events further strengthen mutual understanding between the peoples.

Deputy Governor of Sirdaryo region Shokhrukh Isakulov noted that Novruz is one of the important holidays reflecting the common spiritual values, ancient traditions and spirit of unity of the Turkic peoples.

He said that Novruz is of great importance as a holiday that has brought peoples together for centuries, strengthening the values ​​of friendship and mutual respect. The speaker outlined that such cultural events contribute to the further development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The concert program featured performances by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanag Mammadova, Azerbaijani singer Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, as well as well-known performers and musical groups of Uzbekistan.

In addition, the "Kharibulbul" theater troupe of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center presented stage performances based on the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli " The Cloth Peddler" and "If Not This One, Then That One".

As part of the concert program, the center's "Qarabağ Zəfəri" dance ensemble presented choreographic compositions based on Azerbaijani folk dances.

The festive concert, rich in colorful music and stage performances, reflected the spirit of joy and unity of Novruz and left a pleasant impression on the audience.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.