Netherlands Launches EUR 2.5M Cybersecurity Fund To Support Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The initiative will finance joint projects between Ukrainian and Dutch companies, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"The program is implemented by the National Cyber Security Center under the Tallinn Mechanism, in cooperation with the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council. The initiative was presented during the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum 2026," the statement said.

The program aims to strengthen partnerships between Ukrainian and Dutch cybersecurity ecosystems and support joint innovative solutions in cyber defense.

AFU team takes second place at international cyber exercises in Singapore

It provides funding for collaborative projects involving companies from both countries. To participate, applicants must form a consortium with at least one Ukrainian and one Dutch partner. The maximum funding per project is up to EUR 250,000, with an implementation period of up to six months.

According to the NSDC, priority areas include SOC-as-a-Service and managed cybersecurity services, cloud security, identity and access management systems, email protection, digital forensics, and cyber incident response.

The initiative continues the Netherlands' systematic support for Ukraine in cybersecurity, including a previously announced EUR 10 million assistance package.

As reported earlier, a joint team of Ukrainian cybersecurity units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the UK's 21 Signal Regiment placed second among 36 teams at international cyber exercises in Singapore.

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