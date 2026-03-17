FM, Thai Counterpart Discuss Ties, Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received a phone call from Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi and Phuangketkeow discussed the repercussions of the dangerous escalation in the region, prospects for restoring calm and protecting the region from the risk of expanded conflict.The two ministers also went over the importance of activating diplomacy as a means to consolidate the region's security and stability.Phuangketkeow affirmed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom.Discussing bilateral relations, the two FMs called for enhancing cooperation opportunities in various fields, aimed to serve the common interests.