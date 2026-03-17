Chances Of Rain Forecasted In Qatar This Weekend
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasts chances of rain during the weekend.
In a weather update, the Department stated that partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected to persist, with chances of rain this weekend. The intensity of the rainfall is expected to range from moderate to heavy, and thundery at times. This weather condition will also include strong winds and hailstones.
The Department further urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during thunderstorms.
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