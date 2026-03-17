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National Properties Unveils A Landmark AED 500 Million Grade A Commercial Tower In Dubai's Barsha Heights
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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New 26-storey Grade A commercial tower in Barsha Heights.
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Development valued at AED 500 million.
Project responds to rising demand for premium office space in Dubai.
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