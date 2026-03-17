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PVH Corp. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-03-17 09:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PVH Corp. , (“ PVH " or the "Company") ( NYSE : PVH ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

PVH's stock price fell $6.84, or 6.91%, to close at $92.17 per share on January 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market reaction was triggered by a January 16, 2025, report from Reuters stating that China's commerce ministry had reached“preliminary findings” indicating that the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, PVH Corp., participated in“'improper' conduct related to the Xinjian region.” As noted by Reuters, these findings follow an earlier announcement from China regarding an investigation into PVH for potential“violations of market trading principles regarding Xinjiang-related products.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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