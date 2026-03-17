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XP, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-03-17 09:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises XP, Inc. , (“ XP " or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : XP ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

XP's stock price fell $0.82, or 5.5%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed a report published by Grizzly Research on March 12, 2025, alleging that the company is“running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients.” The allegations suggested these sales are“funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits,” among other claims regarding the firm's financial operations.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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