Out Of Home Advertising Revenue Reaches Record $9.46 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 Consecutive Quarters of Growth Underscore OOH's Expanding Role in the Modern Media Mix as Apple, Morgan & Morgan, and Vivint top the list of OOH advertisers

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of home (OOH) advertising revenue reached a record $9.46 billion in 2025, marking 3.6% year-over-year growth and extending the industry's growth to 19 consecutive quarters, according to newly released data from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Momentum accelerated in the fourth quarter, with revenue increasing 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024, signaling continued advertiser confidence and sustained demand for the medium.

Digital out of home (DOOH) remained a key driver of industry growth, accounting for 36.3% of total OOH revenue and increasing 10.5% year over year. At the same time, traditional formats also posted gains across billboards, transit, street furniture, and place-based media. Transit emerged as the fastest-growing segment for the second consecutive year, rising 9.2% annually.

“OOH continues to attract a broader and more diverse mix of advertisers,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA.“We are seeing established global brands increase investment while entirely new companies enter the medium for the first time. From technology platforms to fast-growing service brands, marketers are recognizing OOH as a powerful way to build visibility and scale in the real world. This continued expansion of advertisers and categories demonstrates how central OOH has become in the modern media mix.”

Advertiser Categories Continue Expanding

Several of the largest advertising product industries posted strong gains in 2025, with Financial Services, Communications, and Insurance & Real Estate each growing by double digits.

Among the fastest-growing product category segments, Fuel Suppliers, Plumbing and HVAC Services increased 54%, followed by Wireless Telecom Providers at 47% and Consumer Banking at 34%. The industry's largest product category, Legal Services, grew 21% year over year, reinforcing the sector's continued reliance on OOH to reach consumers at scale.

The top ten OOH advertising categories by spend in 2025 included:



Legal Service

Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers

Consumer Banking

Domestic Hotels & Resorts

Colleges & Universities

Computer Software

Fuel Suppliers, Plumbing & HVAC Services

Quick Service Restaurants

Local Government Wireless Telecom Providers



Brands Double Down on OOH Investment

Ranked by total OOH spend, the top advertisers in 2025 included:



Apple

Morgan & Morgan

Vivint

Verizon

Repipe Specialists

Coca-Cola

McDonald's

Disney

T-Mobile Amazon



“Out of home advertising continues to be a cornerstone of our marketing strategy, driving brand awareness and real world outcomes. In legal services, credibility is built on accessibility and accountability. OOH offers unmatched visibility and local relevance. It embeds the Morgan & Morgan brand into the fabric of the communities we serve and allows us to reach consumers during their daily routines, which fosters the trust necessary for life-changing legal decisions. OOH acts as a demand creation engine that amplifies every other advertising channel, providing the scale and top-of-mind presence we need to stay For The People,” said Tricia Barr, Senior Media Director at Morgan & Morgan.

Seventy percent of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased spending compared to 2024, underscoring continued demand for the medium.

Seventeen advertisers more than doubled their investment in OOH, including brands such as Vivint, Capital One, JPMorgan, Progressive, and AT&T, reflecting how both established marketers and rapidly scaling companies are using the medium to accelerate brand awareness and drive consumer action.

Several companies also entered the top OOH advertiser rankings for the first time, including OpenAI and Repipe Specialists, highlighting how emerging brands and fast-growing companies are increasingly incorporating OOH into their marketing strategies.

Technology and digitally native brands continued expanding their presence in OOH, accounting for 28 percent of the top 100 advertisers. Major companies in this category included Apple, Verizon, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Samsung, Uber, DoorDash, Meta, and OpenAI trend reflects the growing role OOH plays in brand building for technology-driven companies seeking large-scale visibility beyond digital environments, and using OOH to drive activation.

OAAA publishes full industry revenue estimates incorporating data from sources such as Miller Kaplan and MediaRadar (which is not adjusted for changes in data sources), alongside public member company reporting. These estimates include spending across digital and static billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.

For more information about specific category spend, please contact Steve Nicklin at... or 202-833-5566.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit.

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