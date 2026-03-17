Veriff Appoints Rob Brazier As Chief Product Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Trust Infrastructure Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hire signals Veriff's acceleration from identity verification provider to end-to-end trust platform as AI-driven fraud and global regulatory shifts reshape the market.

New York, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, the AI-native identity platform trusted by leading global enterprises, today announced the appointment of Rob Brazier as Chief Product Officer. Brazier, a veteran product executive who has led platform-scale transformations at Apollo GraphQL, Grammarly, and Twilio, will oversee Veriff's product strategy as the company evolves from a category-leading identity verification provider into a comprehensive trust infrastructure.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the identity market. Rapid advances in AI are driving demand for agentic identity solutions, while the growing sophistication of AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities is forcing enterprises to rethink fraud prevention at a foundational level. Simultaneously, new regulatory regimes and digital identity standards are driving demand for reusable digital identity credentials. Organizations across every industry increasingly need identity partners that can operate across the full customer trust lifecycle, from onboarding verification through ongoing authentication and real-time fraud detection, turning trusted identities into growth levers.

“The identity market is undergoing a structural shift. Verification alone is no longer sufficient and our customers need continuous trust, delivered globally, at enterprise scale,” said Hubert Behaghel, Veriff Chief Technology Officer.“Rob has a rare combination of platform architecture instincts and commercial product discipline. He's built and scaled the kind of platforms that our enterprise customers depend on, and he understands how to translate deep technical capability into products that drive measurable business outcomes. This is the right leader for the phase we're entering.”

Veriff has undergone significant strategic evolution over the past year, expanding from its core identity verification engine into a multi-product trust platform that spans document verification, biometric authentication, fraud prevention, and age estimation. The company has achieved record verification volumes, deepened its enterprise customer relationships, and strengthened product performance throughout the customer lifecycle. Brazier's mandate is to drive growth, accelerate product innovation to strengthen Veriff's leadership position, and position the company to capture emerging opportunities in reusable digital credentials and continuous trust.

Prior to Veriff, Brazier served as a senior product leader at Apollo GraphQL, where he led the product organization through a major strategic pivot into AI infrastructure and oversaw the development of the Apollo GraphOS platform. Earlier, he held senior product leadership roles at Grammarly and Twilio, building and scaling enterprise-grade platform products serving millions of developers and end users. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global AI-native identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets, creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

“Identity is becoming the foundational infrastructure layer for the digital economy, as critical as payments or cloud computing,” said