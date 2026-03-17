Four Inc. Partners With Minio To Deliver AI-Ready Data Infrastructure For The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc. has been named the public sector technology provider for MinIO, the data foundation for enterprise analytics and AI. Under this agreement, MinIO's AIStor, cloud-native object storage platform will enable the public sector to securely store, manage, and scale massive data, accelerating analytics and AI initiatives in mission-critical environments through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and its network of channel partners. This collaboration combines Four Inc.'s expertise in delivering innovative solutions to the public sector with MinIO's ability to unify and operationalize data across edge, core, and cloud environments for modern AI and data lakehouse architectures.

Built for the exascale demands of the AI era, MinIO's software-defined platform unifies structured and unstructured data into a single, high-performance namespace. Its cloud-native architecture is specifically engineered to handle data-intensive workloads like lakehouses and AI training pipelines while meeting the most stringent federal security standards. With MinIO, agencies gain the flexibility of a cloud operating model on any hardware, providing a resilient foundation for long-term modernization.

MinIO AIStor is now available through Four Inc.'s SEWPV Contract Vehicle. For more information, contact Four Inc. at ...

About MinIO

MinIO is the data foundation for enterprise analytics and AI. Built for exascale performance and limitless scale, MinIO AIStor delivers a secure, sovereign, and AI-ready data store that spans from edge to core to cloud. With rampant adoption across the Fortune 100 and 500, MinIO is redefining how organizations and government agencies store, manage, and mobilize all of their data in the AI era. MinIO is backed by Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, and others.



About Four Inc.

Four Inc. Four Inc. is a premier technology provider enabling government customers streamlined access to mission-critical IT while helping OEMs and partners win and grow in the U.S. Public Sector. Backed by industry expertise, value-add solutions and distribution, and seamless partnership, Four Inc. delivers lasting value across the entire government technology ecosystem.

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