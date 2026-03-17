Check Point Enables Email Security Telemetry To Flow Into Crowdstrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

The integration allows security teams to ingest and correlate email-based activity with downstream identity and endpoint signals during investigations, helping connect activity from inbox to endpoint within a single workflow.

“Email remains a primary entry point for credential theft and account takeover,” said Jonathan Gold Shalev, Head of Product Management for Email Security at Check Point Software Technologies.“By making telemetry from our Email & Collaboration Security product available within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, we're extending visibility across the attack chain and supporting more efficient investigations as part of our Open Garden strategy.”

The new connector enhances Check Point's existing integrations across its broader security portfolio, including Check Point Hybrid Mesh, Exposure Management and Workspace solutions. It enables telemetry from these products to flow directly into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, unifying these insights with other security signals.

Availability

The Check Point Email Security connector for CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is available today.

For more information, visit our website.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions and Lakera's products and solutions, our ability to leverage Lakera's capabilities and integrate them into Check Point, our ability to deliver end-to-end AI security stack, our foundation of the new Check Point's Global Center of Excellence for AI Security, and the consummation of the acquisition. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.