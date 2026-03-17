B-Stock's Rob Iaria and Cam Rotsart Named 2026“Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This recognition honors individuals whose achievements guide supply chain strategies for competitive advantage

SAN MATEO, CA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the leading B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale, is pleased to announce that Rob Iaria, VP of Client Solutions and Logistics, and Cam Rotsart, Senior Strategic Account Manager, have been named recipients of the 2026 Pros to Know award. Iaria is being recognized as a Leader in Excellence for his outstanding contributions to the supply chain space, while Rotsart is being awarded the Rising Star, recognizing outstanding professionals under 40 who are helping shape the supply chain network through their achievements, hard work, and vision.

"Both Rob and Cam have an exceptional understanding of the multifaceted challenges facing the world's largest retailers,” said Marcus Shen, CEO of B-Stock.“Rob has been instrumental in designing solutions that address all of a customer's recommerce needs, while Cam has demonstrated how innovative thinking can transform enterprise resale operations. Their ability to work with the biggest, most complex organizations in retail and deliver measurable results is what sets them apart. Congratulations to both on this well-deserved recognition."

Rob Iaria brings over 25 years of logistics expertise to his role as Vice President of Client Solutions and Logistics at B-Stock, where he leads the company's client-facing organization responsible for driving performance and growth for the world's largest retailers and brands. Iaria's standout achievement this past year was orchestrating B-Stock's expansion as the primary recommerce partner for a major national retailer. His leadership has driven the adoption of innovative transaction capabilities beyond traditional auctions and the development of analytics dashboards that provide retailers with critical recovery and performance metrics. Under Iaria's strategic direction, B-Stock has added nearly 50% in retail supply over the past two years, cementing his position as a leader in recommerce innovation.

Cam Rotsart serves as Senior Strategic Account Manager, General Merchandise at B-Stock, for two of the nation's largest retailers. A key highlight for Rotsart in 2025 was transforming B-Stock's relationship with a major national retailer from a limited partnership managing select excess inventory since 2010 into a comprehensive B2B resale solution spanning all inventory flows. His ability to translate marketplace data into actionable supply chain strategies and transform enterprise-level resale operations has established him as a rising leader in the industry.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.“From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals.”

B-Stock is delighted to congratulate Rob Iaria and Cam Rotsart on this well-deserved recognition. Click to view the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2025 Pros to Know winners.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world's largest B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale. We connect sellers and buyers of returned, trade-in, and overstock inventory through a suite of online resale channels. Our customers range from the world's largest brands and retailers that want best-in-class inventory resale management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses.

With hundreds of thousands transactions completed annually, we believe technology and access drive a healthy B2B resale ecosystem. B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products directly from retailers and offers sellers a technology-driven replacement for traditional resale methods, while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to to learn more.

Attachment

B-Stock's Rob Iaria and Cam Rotsart Named 2026“Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CONTACT: Catherine Arthur B-Stock...