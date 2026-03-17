OTR Solutions CTO Drew Bingham Honored As 2026 Pros To Know Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognizes Bingham in the Top Transportation Innovators category for advancing technology and financial innovation across the logistics industry --

ROSWELL, Ga., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTR Solutions, a leading freight fintech company providing factoring, payments, and financial intelligence for the transportation industry, announced today that Drew Bingham, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has been named a 2026 Pros to Know winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the Top Transportation Innovators category. The annual Pros to Know Awards recognize influential leaders across the supply chain whose achievements help shape the industry's future through innovation, operational excellence, and measurable impact.

As CTO of OTR Solutions, Bingham leads the company's technology strategy and development, helping advance the digital tools and platforms that support carriers, brokers, and logistics partners. Since joining OTR Solutions in 2021, he has played a key role in strengthening the company's technology ecosystem and driving innovation across its financial and back-office solutions.

“Drew's recognition as a 2026 Pros to Know winner reflects the vision, leadership, and innovation he brings to OTR Solutions every day,” said Fritz Owens, CEO of OTR Solutions.“We are proud to see him recognized by the publication as his work continues to help us build smarter solutions for the transportation industry and deliver more value to the carriers and brokers we serve daily.”

Under Bingham's technology leadership, OTR Solutions has continued to invest in tools that simplify workflows, improve speed and visibility, and enhance the client experience. Most recently, the company spotlighted innovation tied to its Truly Instant Funding (TIF) solution, part of its broader push to modernize financial and document automation infrastructure for logistics. As the industry's fastest and most advanced factoring solution, it gives carriers access to much needed liquidity within minutes of invoice upload, 24/7/365, a capability enabled by the company's proprietary AI driven NLP document automation technology. Additionally, the company's cutting-edge payments apparatus that leverages Real Time Payments (RTP), OTR's clients can receive instant payment on approved invoices to any bank account. Built to give carriers true financial control, this OTR innovation has set a new standard in how freight businesses experience and manage cashflow.

“This honor speaks not only to my individual contributions, and the incredible work of our technology team, but also to OTR Solutions' ongoing commitment to building technology that helps move the industry forward. We are thrilled with the accomplishments of 2025, and our goal is to continue to raise the bar in how technological solutions can help alleviate financial burdens for carriers and other industry professionals nationally,” said Bingham.

To view the full list of this year's winners, visit . To learn more about OTR Solutions, visit .

About OTR Solutions

Founded in 2011, OTR Solutions is a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that leverages easy-to-use systems to provide reliable cashflow, back-office support, and operating solutions to U.S. based carriers and brokerages of all sizes. OTR has over 350 employees, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. To learn more about OTR Solutions' portfolio of fintech solutions, please visit .

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