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Jordan Condemns Terrorist Plot Against Kuwait
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terrorist plot targeting the brotherly State of Kuwait, considering it an "unacceptable" attempt to threaten Kuwait's security and stability and endanger its citizens.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this attempt, its "absolute" solidarity with the brotherly State of Kuwait, its support for all steps and measures taken by Kuwait to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.
The ministry also stressed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilize security and stability in the region.
Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terrorist plot targeting the brotherly State of Kuwait, considering it an "unacceptable" attempt to threaten Kuwait's security and stability and endanger its citizens.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this attempt, its "absolute" solidarity with the brotherly State of Kuwait, its support for all steps and measures taken by Kuwait to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.
The ministry also stressed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilize security and stability in the region.
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