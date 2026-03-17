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Azerbaijan Elects Its Yevlakh City As 'Sports Capital' For 2027

Azerbaijan Elects Its Yevlakh City As 'Sports Capital' For 2027


2026-03-17 09:05:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's city of Yevlakh has been elected as the "Sports Capital" for 2027 at the board meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports today, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The source mentioned that the city came out on top as "Sports Capital" following the presentations from the candidate cities.

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Trend News Agency

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