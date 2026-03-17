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Azerbaijan Expands Deputy Minister Positions In Digital Development And Transport

Azerbaijan Expands Deputy Minister Positions In Digital Development And Transport


2026-03-17 09:05:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The number of deputies of Azerbaijan's minister of digital development and transport has been increased, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree on amendment to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan" signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, the number of deputies of the Minister of Digital Development and Transport has been increased from five to six.

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Trend News Agency

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