Culture Ministry Launches Nationwide Cultural Tour Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Starting from March, a large-scale cultural touring program covering Baku and the regions will be launched at the initiative and organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is being implemented as the first systematic cultural tour initiative to unite the capital and regional areas under a single program while covering a wide geographical area across the country.

The March tour program will include the cities of Aghdam, Lachin, Ganja, and Mingachevir.

The Honored Collective, the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments operating under the International Mugham Center, will perform a concert program on March 16 at the Aghdam Mugham Center and on March 17 at the "LaCinema" cinema in Lachin.

On March 19, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel, both part of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, will perform at the Ganja State Philharmonic.

Meanwhile, on March 28–29 in Mingachevir, performances will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Mingachevir State Drama Theater.

The program will feature the Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.