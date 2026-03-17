Spinder Dhaliwal

Reader in Entrepreneurship, Westminster Business School, University of Westminster

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I am a Reader in Entrepreneurship and the Director of PhDs for the Westminster Business School. I also lead the Entrepreneurship Research Group. I was the former Director of Postgraduate Programmes.

My research interests are ethnic minority businesses, women in business and more, recently, young entrepreneurs. Much of my work covers diversity and my latest book which I edited, Cases on Entrepreneurship and Diversity and Entrepreneurship (Edward Elgar Publishing) 2024 has case studies of real entrepreneurs from around the world and is aimed at educators and students. My book Millennial Millionaire, how young entrepreneurs turn their dreams into business (Palgrave) 2017 provides insight into how young entrepreneurs are turning their aspirations into reality. Through in-depth case studies and research, it shows how young entrepreneurs with their energy, drive, confidence and resilience could be the perfect formula for entrepreneurial success.

I have written extensively about entrepreneurship and the business community and compiled Britain's Richest Asians reflecting my long held interest in the field. My previous book, Making a Fortune – Learning from the Asian Phenomenon (Capstone) charts the journey of Asian entrepreneurs in the UK and the challenges they faced, and how they were overcome.

My study, 'Silent Contributors, Asian female entrepreneurs and women in business' highlighted the neglected yet important role of these women who are pivotal to many family businesses. It gave them a voice and was widely noted in the press.

–present Reader in Entrepreneurship, Westminster Business School, University of Westminster

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