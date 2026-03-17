Miggo Security And Grafana Labs Partner To Deliver Frictionless Runtime Intelligence And Slash Vulnerability Noise By 90%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New co-engineered offering enables Grafana Cloud customers to turn already-in-place observability telemetry into AI runtime security

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miggo Security, a leader in AI Runtime Security and Application Detection and Response (ADR) and Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, today announced a joint solution to deliver evidence-based AI runtime security. The joint solution builds directly on existing production telemetry to enable organizations to determine what is truly exposed, what actually executes in production, and which vulnerabilities represent real, exploitable risk - without duplicating instrumentation or introducing operational overhead.

Modern runtime security is critical for attack detection and protection, especially in cloud-native and AI-first architectures. Teams are overloaded with vulnerabilities that turn out to be irrelevant, while actual critical vulnerabilities are going unnoticed.

Today, most organizations utilizing a runtime security solution need to re-collect system signals with proprietary agents, leading to increasing compute and storage costs and misalignment and friction between security and engineering teams.

“As organizations adopt AI at scale, security and observability are becoming even more complex – and even more critical,” said Ash Mahzari, VP of Corporate Development at Grafana Labs.“We selected Miggo as a strategic partner to directly address that complexity. By combining forces, we unlock deeper value from Grafana Cloud observability data, giving security teams the precise runtime insights and capabilities they need for real-time detection and mitigation without adding deployment overhead."

By building directly on Grafana Cloud Traces (distributed tracing based on open-source Tempo) and Cloud Profiles (continuous profiling based on open-source Pyroscope), Miggo creates an inventory and behavioral baseline of the application, MCP, or agent, analyzes exploitability, detects exposure, and enables preemptive mitigation. This allows customers to get an exposure map and BOM, focus on vulnerabilities that matter, and reduce risk, all without interruption to developers' processes.

“We are proud to partner with an observability leader like Grafana Labs," said Daniel Shechter, CEO and Co-Founder of Miggo Security. "In the age of rapid AI adoption, engineering and security teams are looking for solutions to help them deliver robust security. This is a natural partnership that ties strongly to Grafana's and Miggo's new offerings. Together, we are creating a holistic approach for organizations to handle both observability and AI runtime security seamlessly.”

High-Impact Results for Security & Engineering Teams: This integration provides a frictionless workflow, from collection to mitigation, delivering immediate ROI for joint customers:



60–90% reduction in critical vulnerability backlog noise

Execution-backed vulnerability prioritization grounded in real runtime behavior

Reachability and exposure validation to distinguish theoretical risk from exploitable paths

Immediate mitigation through virtual patching, reducing exposure while permanent fixes are deployed

Improved audit defensibility with evidence-based reporting Zero added complexity to the observability stack

See the Joint Solution Live at RSAC:

See the solution live in a joint workshop, "Security Observability: Turning Production Telemetry into Real Security Decisions," led by Jonathan Price, Director of Security Operations at Grafana Labs, and Daniel Shechter, Co-Founder and CEO of Miggo Security, on March 25 at 3:00 PM. Demos will also be available anytime in the North Hall at the Miggo Security booth #6573, or check out one of our two private sessions. For more details or to schedule a meeting on-site, click here.

To learn more about how Grafana Labs and Miggo Security are embedding security directly into observability workflows, visit: .

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security delivers AI Runtime Defense through its application detection and response (ADR) solution, empowering enterprises to identify, mitigate and respond to application threats. Miggo enables organizations to secure traditional, cloud-native and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more. Miggo Security has been awarded Gartner Cool Vendor 2025 for AI Security and Frost & Sullivan's Product Innovation Award 2025, among others. To stay up-to-date, follow Miggo Security on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman & Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

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