Ugowork Appoints David Mucciacciaro As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-founder and visionary Philippe Beauchamp continues his legacy and transitions to CTO

QUEBEC CITY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWorkTM, a lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, today announced the appointment of David Mucciacciaro as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Mucciacciaro brings commercial expertise and experience in senior leadership roles across sales, strategy and revenue-related functions in large industrial environments in the automotive, clean-tech and material handling sectors. UgoWork Co-founder and previous CEO Philippe Beauchamp will transition to Chief Technology Officer where he will focus on technology strategy, product roadmap and continued innovation.

“UgoWork has been built on a truly differentiated, advanced battery technology. Solving our customers' energy challenges while positively impacting their bottom line is my passion. But as we rapidly scale our customer base-particularly given our recent successes in North America-it became clear that we needed to accelerate our go-to-market strategy and bring in additional experience for global market expansion. At the crossroads of my focus, I met David and it was eye opening,” said Philippe Beauchamp, former CEO at UgoWork.“On top of his outstanding personality and grit, David was a perfect fit for our team and ambitions. Coming from a global public company, his relevant experience matched perfectly with our founding vision: scale the best technology with discipline and excellence.”

“I am deeply honored to join UgoWork at such an exciting moment in its journey,” said David Mucciacciaro.“What stood out immediately was the strength of the team, the quality of the technology, and the ambition of the founders and Board for what this company can become. UgoWork has built a differentiated platform addressing a major shift in how industrial fleets are powered. I look forward to working alongside the team, our customers, and our investors to accelerate commercialization and scale the impact of UgoWork's solutions.”

UgoWork will be at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta from April 13–16 in booth C11983 to meet customers and partners and share what's next.



About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. Beyond products, we address every energy challenge-from understanding power consumption and grid constraints to optimizing asset life and managing large-scale fleet transitions.

We're vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service, and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven safe and the easiest to use.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America-making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Learn more at ugowork

MEDIA INQUIRIES

JF Marchand

Marketing Director, UgoWork

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Kirsten Brundahl, MPC

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(714) 366-6003

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: