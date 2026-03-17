Novo Nordisk A/S Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk" or the "Company") (NYSE:NVO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 23, 2026, Novo Nordisk issued a press release“announc[ing] headline results from REDEFINE 4, an open-label phase 3 trial from the global REDEFINE clinical trial programme.” The press release reported that Novo Nordisk's experimental drug CagriSema failed to achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority on weight loss when compared to Eli Lilly's rival drug tirzepatide after 84 weeks.

On this news, Novo Nordisk's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $7.79 per ADR, or 16.43%, to close at $39.63 per ADR on February 23, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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