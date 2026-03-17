Tive CEO And Founder Krenar Komoni Named A“2026 Pros To Know” Award Winner For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Krenar Komoni, has been named to the prestigious“2026 Pros to Know” list by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This marks the fourth consecutive year Komoni has earned the distinction, and he was recognized in the“Leaders in Excellence” category.

The annual recognition spotlights supply chain executives whose work is redefining operational performance across global networks. Komoni's continued inclusion reflects both his long-term vision and Tive's expanding role in delivering real-time, in-transit shipment intelligence to organizations worldwide.

Since founding Tive, Komoni has focused on solving a fundamental supply chain gap: the inability to access accurate, live data during transit. Under his leadership, the company has evolved into a critical visibility partner for shippers operating in sensitive, high-stakes environments, including life sciences and pharmaceuticals, perishables, high-value freight, and logistics. By providing granular shipment data in real time, Tive enables customers to proactively prevent damage and loss, reduce dwell time, and maintain product integrity from origin through delivery.

“The global supply chain never sleeps, and neither does the pace of our innovation here at Tive,” said Komoni.“Being recognized again is an honor, but more importantly, it underscores our mission to give customers certainty in an unpredictable world. We are committed to ensuring that companies can act on their live shipment data, not just react after disruptions occur.”

As supply chains grow increasingly complex, Tive's data-driven approach has helped organizations strengthen resilience, improve on-time performance, and reduce costly exceptions. Komoni's leadership continues to center on expanding actionable visibility, advancing IoT-enabled tracking technology, and empowering logistics teams with the insights they need to make faster, smarter decisions.

The“2026 Pros to Know” award honors supply chain executives whose leadership and innovation have delivered measurable impact across operations and performance. Komoni's continued focus on advancing data-driven visibility solutions has helped organizations navigate disruption, strengthen resilience, and remain competitive in an increasingly complex global marketplace.

To view the complete list of winners, visit the Supply & Demand Chain Executive site. For more information about Tive and its industry-leading shipment visibility solutions, visit.

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

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