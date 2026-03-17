VIVI Partners With Pursuance, Elevating Luxury Hospitality Reservations Through AI-Enabled Revenue Optimization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VIVI, a voice AI platform purpose-built to streamline hospitality operations and part of Kinetic Solutions Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Pursuance, a global leader in luxury reservations, front desk, and spa revenue optimization training.

VIVI's AI voice agents provide multilingual, 24-hour availability, ensuring no guest inquiry goes unanswered and no revenue opportunity is missed. Now embedding Pursuance's 5:1 Method, a proven process that teaches top-performing hospitality teams how to listen, personalize, and sell, VIVI agents offer added reservations and spa booking tools with training that mirrors best-in-class luxury selling behaviors. VIVI agents adapt to each property's unique positioning, amenities, and guest profiles to deliver consistent, revenue-focused guest conversations at scale without compromising service quality or brand standards.

“We are proud to partner with Pursuance, an organization that shares our belief that AI, when implemented responsibly, can greatly improve the guest experience while enhancing operations, rather than diminishing them,” said VIVI President Lance Thompson.“Pursuance has defined how sales teams drive revenue through thoughtful, guest-centric connections. By embedding this methodology into VIVI's AI voice agents, we allow operators to extend their very best performers to every call, every hour of the day, in any language.”

Through this partnership, Pursuance now offers independent and luxury hospitality clients ongoing access to trained agents for added consistency and coverage, supplementing immersive onsite workshops and virtual coaching sessions. Pursuance's revenue optimization practices are now a fingertip or phone call away via dedicated and personalized AI agents, offering additional resources to reinforce the techniques and skills that Pursuance teaches.

“Our work is centered on coaching sales teams on how to listen, personalize, and confidently guide guests toward the experience that best fits their needs,” said Pursuance Founder & CEO JC Thompson.“This partnership with VIVI allows us to offer 24/7 support to our clients to reinforce the methods, navigate real-time situations, and ultimately free up live agents to do what they do best – deliver high-touch, high-quality guest experiences while driving significant revenue.”

VIVI is part of Kinetic Solutions Group, with platform design led by Chief Technology Officer Pablo Marin, who spent nearly a decade at Microsoft as a principal AI architect within the retail division.

“It's incredibly exciting to see enterprise-grade AI evolve to take on human attributes like listening, nuance, and thoughtful upselling,” said Marin.“Designed with intention, this technology doesn't feel transactional. Instead, it truly elevates the guest experience while reinforcing the standards luxury brands promise to deliver.”

Together, VIVI and Pursuance offer luxury operators a practical and sophisticated way to modernize reservations and spa sales, combining human expertise with AI-driven consistency and scale.

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About VIVI

VIVI is an AI company purpose-built for hospitality, delivering intelligent tools that simplify operations, elevate guest and employee experiences, and unlock new revenue potential. Built by hospitality veterans and powered by Kinetic Solutions Group's advanced AI technology, VIVI deploys customized voice and conversational agents that work across phone, web chat, text, WhatsApp, and more, answering calls 24/7 in any language, processing room service orders, managing concierge requests, handling housekeeping tickets, supporting employee onboarding, and much more. The platform integrates directly with existing hotel systems, including PMS, POS, and CRM, and is typically operational within weeks. Every agent is trained on each property's own standards, SOPs, and brand voice, and clients can review transcripts and refine agent behavior in real time through a single management interface. Rather than replacing the human touch that defines genuine hospitality, VIVI handles the routine, allowing hotel teams to spend more time where it matters most - with the guest. Learn more at .

About Pursuance

Pursuance transforms ambitious service brands through intensity, fanatical engagement, fun, and radical simplicity. Through immersive Revenue Optimization Workshops, proprietary methodologies such as the 5:1 Method, and precision-designed Guest/Team Member Journey frameworks, Pursuance brings clarity to complexity and discipline to execution. Through a 50-point discovery process, Pursuance uncovers goals and motivations that drive organizations forward, then builds a highly customized, engaging application for each client. Pursuance is the premier performance optimization partner to independent, luxury, and ultra-luxury service brands. Its clients are supported with monthly guided conversations and unlimited new team member onboarding included in every scope. Pursuance's work elevates quality, unlocks meaningful ancillary revenue, and instills a culture of ownership and momentum. Whether delivered live, virtually, or through ongoing advisory, Pursuance transforms strategy into sustained performance – and service teams into confident, revenue-driving leaders. Learn more at .