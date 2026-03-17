Cyberridge's Carmel Platform Named Finalist In 2026 SC Awards For Best Emerging Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CyberRidge today announced that its Carmel platform has been named a finalist in the 2026 SC Awards in the Best Emerging Technology category.

Carmel is a post-quantum, harvest-proof security solution. It is the only technology designed to close the“Harvest Gap,” the growing threat that encrypted data that is transmitted over fiber optic cables can be intercepted and compromised today and then stored and decrypted in the future, using quantum computing or other technological breakthroughs.

Operating at the optical Layer 1 level, Carmel transforms high-speed data-in-transit into optical noise, making it physically unrecordable. With nothing to capture, there is nothing to decrypt, now or ever. This shifts data-in-transit protection away from recordable digital encryption models and toward a physics-based, Layer 1, harvest-proof architecture, marking a true paradigm shift in cybersecurity.

“Encrypted data is being harvested at scale today,” said Dan Sadot, CEO of CyberRidge.“The industry is trying to make encryption stronger in an arms race against growing decryption capabilities. We take a different approach: prevent interception entirely. This is a paradigm shift, we are undermining the battlefield on the digital domain by disrupting it on the optical domain. By shifting security from digital computational resistance to physics-based prevention, we eliminate the need for long-term liability of recorded data.”

Carmel is currently deployed in operational intelligence-grade networks and is engaged in active deployments and trials with telecom, government, and critical infrastructure organizations across Europe and Asia.

The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, composed of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community. The SC Awards, now in their 29th year, recognize innovation and leadership advancing the practice of cybersecurity. Winners will be announced at RSAC 2026 in San Francisco.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore, Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust – a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

About CyberRidge

CyberRidge provides a breakthrough in quantum security by making data-in-transit physically unrecordable. Operating at the physical layer, its Carmel hardware transforms signals into undecipherable optical noise using physics rather than algorithms. It eliminates the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" threat, by making it impossible to intercept and record data. Designed for rapid deployment, it integrates seamlessly into existing DWDM infrastructures with zero added latency.

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