EPRX Stock On Retail Radar After Strong Remission Data In Digestive Disease Trial

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX) garnered retail attention on Tuesday after the biotech company reported positive data from the Phase 1b/2a portion of its RESOLVE trial evaluating treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a digestive system condition. Mid-stage trial data showed upto 76% remission with no serious safety concerns.

EPRX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

EP-104GI Shows Favorable Remission Rates

A new cohort using improved catheter delivery demonstrated significantly better outcomes, with the treatment well tolerated across all dose levels, with no serious adverse events. Eupraxia's EP-104GI is backed by its Diffusphere technology, which enables precise drug delivery directly into the target tissues.

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