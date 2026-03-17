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EPRX Stock On Retail Radar After Strong Remission Data In Digestive Disease Trial

EPRX Stock On Retail Radar After Strong Remission Data In Digestive Disease Trial


2026-03-17 09:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX) garnered retail attention on Tuesday after the biotech company reported positive data from the Phase 1b/2a portion of its RESOLVE trial evaluating treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a digestive system condition. Mid-stage trial data showed upto 76% remission with no serious safety concerns. 

EPRX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

EP-104GI Shows Favorable Remission Rates

A new cohort using improved catheter delivery demonstrated significantly better outcomes, with the treatment well tolerated across all dose levels, with no serious adverse events. Eupraxia's EP-104GI is backed by its Diffusphere technology, which enables precise drug delivery directly into the target tissues.

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