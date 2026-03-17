Genetec Enables Enterprise Cloud Modernization With New Access Control Capabilities In Security Center Saas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updates simplify visitor workflows, accelerate daily operations, and expand enterprise hardware support

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced new access control enhancements to Security Center SaaS. The updates simplify day-to-day operations for security teams and give organizations more flexibility and control as they modernize. They include a new front desk experience, faster access to core security tasks, expanded intrusion panel support, and optional biometric capabilities-without requiring disruptive infrastructure changes.

“Security teams shouldn't be constrained by legacy infrastructure or forced into all‐or‐nothing cloud decisions,” said Francis Lachance, Senior Director, Product at Genetec Inc.“Security Center SaaS removes the friction of traditional upgrade cycles while preserving the architectural choice enterprises depend on. We're delivering enterprise‐grade access control through the cloud in a way that lets organizations scale, adapt, and modernize without disrupting existing systems or compromising control.”

Strengthening visitor management with policy-driven controls at the front desk

For many organizations, the front desk is a critical control point, yet visitor check‐in and cardholder access are often managed in separate systems. Security Center SaaS brings visitor check‐in and access workflows into a single cloud‐based experience, allowing front desk staff to process visitors quickly while security teams retain clear oversight.

Front desk personnel can manage scheduled and walk‐in visits from a unified interface, while access policies govern how visitors are granted access. Visitor screening rules can be applied during check‐in to verify individuals against external databases and registries. When a match or exception is detected, predefined actions-such as notifying security staff-can be triggered immediately.

This approach supports environments such as schools, healthcare facilities, and corporate offices that need consistent visitor controls without adding complexity at reception. By separating front desk tasks from security policy enforcement, organizations can reduce manual steps, maintain situational awareness, and manage visitor access more consistently across sites.

Expanded hardware choice while preserving existing infrastructure

Cloud migration should not dictate hardware strategy. Security Center SaaS is engineered to modernize operations without a“rip‐and‐replace” mandate. Its open architecture and Genetec Cloudlink appliances allow organizations to bring existing access control and intrusion hardware into the cloud while retaining full control over their infrastructure and modernization pace.

The Genetec ecosystem is expanding to ensure security teams can manage disparate systems through a single, unified interface. This includes broader intrusion support for Radionix (formerly Bosch) and Honeywell, with DMP support arriving shortly. Furthermore, a new integration with SAFR SCAN allows organizations to deploy high-assurance facial authentication as needed. This capability provides a faster, more secure authentication method while reducing the operational burden and security risks associated with physical credentials such as cards or badges.

Availability

The new front desk experience is available immediately to all Security Center SaaS users. Expanded intrusion support is available now for Honeywell Galaxy intrusion panels, with DMP support ready by June 2026. The SAFR biometrics integration will also be available by June 2026.

Genetec will showcase the latest version of Security Center SaaS at ISC West in booth 13062.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company's portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company's portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit:

© Genetec Inc., 2026. GenetecTM and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

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