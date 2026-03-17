Insect Protein Market To Surpass USD 410 Mn By 2031 Supported By Growing Aquaculture Demand And Advancements In Insect Farming, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global insect protein market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.86%, supported by sustainability-driven protein demand, technological advancements in insect farming, and strong growth momentum in Asia-Pacific.

Hyderabad, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the insect protein market size is estimated at USD 323.84 million in 2026, up from USD 308.83 million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 410.56 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period, indicating steady expansion during the forecast period. The global market is gaining traction as industries and consumers shift toward sustainable protein sources that address environmental concerns and resource efficiency. Increasing adoption across animal feed, aquaculture, pet food, and emerging food applications is reshaping the insect protein market landscape. With rising investments in alternative proteins and advancements in farming technologies, the insect protein market outlook remains promising across multiple regions.

Insect Protein Market Trends Shaping Sustainable Nutrition

The growing emphasis on sustainability is one of the most influential insect protein market trends. Traditional livestock production faces increasing scrutiny due to environmental impact, encouraging industries to explore alternative protein sources with lower ecological footprints.

Insect-based protein offers advantages such as efficient feed conversion, reduced land use, and minimal water consumption. These benefits are driving strong interest across the food and agriculture sectors. The insect protein market analysis highlights how companies are positioning insect protein as a key component of circular economy models, particularly through waste-to-protein conversion systems. As sustainability becomes a core purchasing criterion, demand for eco-friendly protein alternatives continues to strengthen the long-term insect protein market growth trajectory.

Regulatory Advancements Support Market Expansion

Regulatory acceptance is playing a critical role in shaping the insect protein market forecast. Governments and food safety authorities are gradually establishing frameworks that allow the use of insect-based ingredients in both animal feed and human food products. The approval of insect species for consumption in certain regions is encouraging product innovation and market entry. These regulatory developments provide clarity for manufacturers and investors, enabling them to scale operations with greater confidence.

The insect protein market analysis suggests that regions with established regulatory pathways are experiencing faster product commercialization and increased investment activity. As regulatory harmonization improves globally, the market is expected to witness broader adoption across food and feed applications.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Protein Sources

The increasing demand for sustainable and alternative protein sources is significantly boosting the insect protein market size. Consumers and industries are actively seeking protein options that reduce environmental impact while maintaining high nutritional value. Insect protein is gaining attention due to its ability to convert organic waste into valuable nutrients, offering a dual benefit of waste management and protein production. This characteristic aligns with global sustainability goals and encourages investment from both private and public sectors. The insect protein market share is expanding as food manufacturers, feed producers, and agricultural companies incorporate insect-based ingredients into their product portfolios. This shift reflects a broader transformation in protein sourcing strategies across the global food system.

Expanding Applications in Animal Feed and Pet Nutrition

Animal feed remains one of the most important application areas within the insect protein market. Insect-based meal is widely used in aquaculture, poultry feed, and livestock nutrition due to its high protein content and favorable amino acid profile. The insect protein market analysis highlights how aquaculture producers are increasingly adopting insect protein as a sustainable alternative to traditional fishmeal. This transition supports environmental goals while maintaining feed efficiency and nutritional performance.

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Market Segmentation Insights

By Insect Species

Coleoptera (Mealworms)

Diptera (Black Soldier Fly Larvae)

Orthoptera (Crickets, Grasshoppers, Locusts)

Hymenoptera (Ants, Bees, Wasps)

Hemiptera (Cicadas, Leafhoppers)

By End-Use Application

Animal Feed

Aquaculture

Poultry

Pet Food

Livestock (Swine, Cattle)

Food and Beverages

Bakery

Snacks

Beverages

Beverages

RTE/RTC Products

Condiments and Sauces

Elderly and Medical Nutrition

"Based on a consistent review of available industry data and observable adoption trends, Mordor Intelligence presents a balanced perspective on the evolving insect protein landscape. Its transparent assumptions and structured analysis offer a more dependable reference point than less consistently validated sources." Says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Regional Outlook Influences Market Development

Asia-Pacific represents a key growth region within the insect protein market size, supported by established consumption patterns and cultural acceptance of edible insects. The region also benefits from advancements in farming technologies and government support for alternative protein production.

Europe is emerging as a significant market driven by regulatory approvals and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable food solutions. The region's focus on environmental sustainability is encouraging the adoption of insect-based ingredients.

North America is witnessing growing interest in insect protein, particularly in pet food and specialty nutrition applications. Investment activity in this region is focused on scaling production and improving cost efficiency.

Emerging regions such as South America, the Middle East, and Africa are gradually expanding their presence in the global insect protein market as awareness of sustainable protein solutions increases.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the i nsect protein industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at -

Competitive Landscape and Industry Strategy

The insect protein market is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape, with both specialized producers and established agricultural companies participating in the market.

Insect Protein Companies are differentiating themselves through innovative farming technologies, efficient production methods, and product diversification strategies. Automation and precision farming are becoming key competitive advantages within the insect protein industry.

Key Companies in the Insect Protein Industry

Ynsect NL B.V. (Spryng)

Protenga

Darling Ingredients Inc.

nextProtein

Protix B.V.



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